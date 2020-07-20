Rent Calculator
8232 E MONTECITO Avenue
8232 East Montecito Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
8232 East Montecito Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Huge house in the heart of Scottsdale. Smallest price per square foot in the neighborhood!4 bedrooms, 3 bath, great room and family room offers tons of space to live.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8232 E MONTECITO Avenue have any available units?
8232 E MONTECITO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
Is 8232 E MONTECITO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8232 E MONTECITO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8232 E MONTECITO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8232 E MONTECITO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 8232 E MONTECITO Avenue offer parking?
No, 8232 E MONTECITO Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8232 E MONTECITO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8232 E MONTECITO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8232 E MONTECITO Avenue have a pool?
No, 8232 E MONTECITO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8232 E MONTECITO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8232 E MONTECITO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8232 E MONTECITO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8232 E MONTECITO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8232 E MONTECITO Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8232 E MONTECITO Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
