8223 E THOMAS Road
Last updated April 3 2019 at 9:13 AM

8223 E THOMAS Road

8223 East Thomas Road · No Longer Available
Location

8223 East Thomas Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed / 2 bath home. French doors lead to an exceptionally large private covered patio. Lush grass areas in the front and side yard, 2 car carport with storage shed. Conveniently located in the heart of Scottsdale with easy access to freeways, Restaurants and minutes to golfing, spring training and airport. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Great for kids or pets. Community heated pool and clubhouse/recreation room.** Will consider a 6-month lease at $2000/month. 12 month lease is $1695/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

