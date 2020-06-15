8220 E Crestwood Way

Amenities
OLD TOWN 4 BEDROOM DESIGNER HOME! - Property Id: 270094
Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease. This home is fully furnished and renovated in the heart of Old Town! Perfect location minutes to everything; Scottsdale restaurants, cafes, shopping, outdoor hiking/biking, world class golf courses, Mayo Clinic, Tempe, ASU, Phoenix, Sky Harbor airport and more! Open living/dining/kitchen layout with new furnishings, smart TVs, private pool, stainless steel appliances, pool table, outdoor lounge chairs, in-home washer/dryer, linens, towels, dishware, pots and pans, coffee maker, blender, toaster, silverware, basic household items and more! Dogs under 30 pounds ok with deposit. AVAILABLE JUNE 2020.
