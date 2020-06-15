All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:43 AM

8220 E Crestwood Way

8220 East Crestwood Way · (480) 495-1905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8220 East Crestwood Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $4500 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pool table
OLD TOWN 4 BEDROOM DESIGNER HOME! - Property Id: 270094

Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease. This home is fully furnished and renovated in the heart of Old Town! Perfect location minutes to everything; Scottsdale restaurants, cafes, shopping, outdoor hiking/biking, world class golf courses, Mayo Clinic, Tempe, ASU, Phoenix, Sky Harbor airport and more! Open living/dining/kitchen layout with new furnishings, smart TVs, private pool, stainless steel appliances, pool table, outdoor lounge chairs, in-home washer/dryer, linens, towels, dishware, pots and pans, coffee maker, blender, toaster, silverware, basic household items and more! Dogs under 30 pounds ok with deposit. AVAILABLE JUNE 2020.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270094
Property Id 270094

(RLNE5739831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8220 E Crestwood Way have any available units?
8220 E Crestwood Way has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8220 E Crestwood Way have?
Some of 8220 E Crestwood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8220 E Crestwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
8220 E Crestwood Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8220 E Crestwood Way pet-friendly?
No, 8220 E Crestwood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8220 E Crestwood Way offer parking?
No, 8220 E Crestwood Way does not offer parking.
Does 8220 E Crestwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8220 E Crestwood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8220 E Crestwood Way have a pool?
Yes, 8220 E Crestwood Way has a pool.
Does 8220 E Crestwood Way have accessible units?
No, 8220 E Crestwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8220 E Crestwood Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8220 E Crestwood Way has units with dishwashers.
