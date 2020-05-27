All apartments in Scottsdale
8213 E ROSE Lane

8213 East Rose Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8213 East Rose Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
Heart of Scottsdale location! Charming & Bright Patio Home, 3 bedroom 2 bath with Family Rm/Dining Rm. Plenty of Closets! Most desired split floor plan. Carport for 2 cars, covered patio area/private fenced yard. Upgrades: Custom Granite Counter tops, newer sinks & fixtures in kitchen, bathrooms. Newer custom shower in master bath. Easy care tile flooring. Shutters. French Doors. W/D hookup. Low Maintenance home, patio, yard. TWO Sparkling Community Pools. Near shopping, services, dining. Pet OK- Owner/Agent ~Available Now~Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8213 E ROSE Lane have any available units?
8213 E ROSE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8213 E ROSE Lane have?
Some of 8213 E ROSE Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8213 E ROSE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8213 E ROSE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8213 E ROSE Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8213 E ROSE Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8213 E ROSE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8213 E ROSE Lane offers parking.
Does 8213 E ROSE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8213 E ROSE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8213 E ROSE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8213 E ROSE Lane has a pool.
Does 8213 E ROSE Lane have accessible units?
No, 8213 E ROSE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8213 E ROSE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8213 E ROSE Lane has units with dishwashers.

