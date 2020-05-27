8213 E ROSE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool

Heart of Scottsdale location! Charming & Bright Patio Home, 3 bedroom 2 bath with Family Rm/Dining Rm. Plenty of Closets! Most desired split floor plan. Carport for 2 cars, covered patio area/private fenced yard. Upgrades: Custom Granite Counter tops, newer sinks & fixtures in kitchen, bathrooms. Newer custom shower in master bath. Easy care tile flooring. Shutters. French Doors. W/D hookup. Low Maintenance home, patio, yard. TWO Sparkling Community Pools. Near shopping, services, dining. Pet OK- Owner/Agent ~Available Now~Thank you.