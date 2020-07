Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated dog park fireplace

BEAUTIFUL, FULLY FURNISHED & AVAILABLE APRIL 4TH!! Everything has been very thoughtfully put together for your comfort, including linens, towels, a fully stocked kitchen, plus BBQ and beautiful patio set! The home has been remodeled top to bottom and is walking distance to Chaparral park & lake, the greenbelt, dog park, and grocery stores. Conveniently located near the 101 freeway, shopping, hiking, and more!