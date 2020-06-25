All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8203 E Camelback Rd.
Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:56 PM

8203 E Camelback Rd.

8203 East Camelback Road · No Longer Available
Location

8203 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Camelback - Property Id: 121605

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121605
Property Id 121605

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4886086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8203 E Camelback Rd. have any available units?
8203 E Camelback Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 8203 E Camelback Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
8203 E Camelback Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8203 E Camelback Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 8203 E Camelback Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8203 E Camelback Rd. offer parking?
No, 8203 E Camelback Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 8203 E Camelback Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8203 E Camelback Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8203 E Camelback Rd. have a pool?
No, 8203 E Camelback Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 8203 E Camelback Rd. have accessible units?
No, 8203 E Camelback Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 8203 E Camelback Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8203 E Camelback Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8203 E Camelback Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8203 E Camelback Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
