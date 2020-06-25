Rent Calculator
8203 E Camelback Rd.
8203 East Camelback Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Scottsdale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location
8203 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Camelback - Property Id: 121605
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121605
Property Id 121605
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4886086)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8203 E Camelback Rd. have any available units?
8203 E Camelback Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
Is 8203 E Camelback Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
8203 E Camelback Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8203 E Camelback Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 8203 E Camelback Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 8203 E Camelback Rd. offer parking?
No, 8203 E Camelback Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 8203 E Camelback Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8203 E Camelback Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8203 E Camelback Rd. have a pool?
No, 8203 E Camelback Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 8203 E Camelback Rd. have accessible units?
No, 8203 E Camelback Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 8203 E Camelback Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8203 E Camelback Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8203 E Camelback Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8203 E Camelback Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
