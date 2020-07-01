8196 E DEL CAVERNA Drive

8196 East Del Caverna Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 McCormick Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Updated Heritage III Townhouse with one common wall. 3 bedroom 2 bath with split master. Newer carpet and countertops. Zero grade walk-in master shower. 4 skylights make this townhouse bright throughout. 2 car garage and community pool just around the corner. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
