8196 E DEL CAVERNA Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Updated Heritage III Townhouse with one common wall. 3 bedroom 2 bath with split master. Newer carpet and countertops. Zero grade walk-in master shower. 4 skylights make this townhouse bright throughout. 2 car garage and community pool just around the corner. No pets.