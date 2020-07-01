All apartments in Scottsdale
8196 E DEL CAVERNA Drive
8196 E DEL CAVERNA Drive

8196 East Del Caverna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8196 East Del Caverna Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Updated Heritage III Townhouse with one common wall. 3 bedroom 2 bath with split master. Newer carpet and countertops. Zero grade walk-in master shower. 4 skylights make this townhouse bright throughout. 2 car garage and community pool just around the corner. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8196 E DEL CAVERNA Drive have any available units?
8196 E DEL CAVERNA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8196 E DEL CAVERNA Drive have?
Some of 8196 E DEL CAVERNA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8196 E DEL CAVERNA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8196 E DEL CAVERNA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8196 E DEL CAVERNA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8196 E DEL CAVERNA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8196 E DEL CAVERNA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8196 E DEL CAVERNA Drive offers parking.
Does 8196 E DEL CAVERNA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8196 E DEL CAVERNA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8196 E DEL CAVERNA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8196 E DEL CAVERNA Drive has a pool.
Does 8196 E DEL CAVERNA Drive have accessible units?
No, 8196 E DEL CAVERNA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8196 E DEL CAVERNA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8196 E DEL CAVERNA Drive has units with dishwashers.

