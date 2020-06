Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

*Please note: This is a short-term rental only available until the end of September 2020.* Fantastic McCormick Ranch location on inner-circle greenbelt street! Beautiful curb appeal with low maintenance desert landscaping in front and back. Enter to formal living & dining on either side of the foyer. Carpet & tile in all the right places. Spacious open floor plan for the kitchen, dining and family room. The kitchen has an abundance of cabinets and white appliances. Inside laundry. Generous sized secondary bedrooms. Large master has a 3/4 bath that includes a double vanity, walk-in closet and large step-in shower. The expansive backyard backs to the greenbelt and has a large covered patio and in-ground spa. Close to all that Scottsdale has to offer!