Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:42 PM

8143 E WHITTON Avenue

8143 East Whitton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8143 East Whitton Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Very clean and well maintained Scottsdale house for lease. 3 beds, 2 baths, bonus room and sun room. Additional screened porch with washer and dryer. Nice north facing covered carport.All appliances included. Ceiling fans throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8143 E WHITTON Avenue have any available units?
8143 E WHITTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8143 E WHITTON Avenue have?
Some of 8143 E WHITTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8143 E WHITTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8143 E WHITTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8143 E WHITTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8143 E WHITTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8143 E WHITTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8143 E WHITTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 8143 E WHITTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8143 E WHITTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8143 E WHITTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 8143 E WHITTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8143 E WHITTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8143 E WHITTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8143 E WHITTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8143 E WHITTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.

