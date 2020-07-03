Very clean and well maintained Scottsdale house for lease. 3 beds, 2 baths, bonus room and sun room. Additional screened porch with washer and dryer. Nice north facing covered carport.All appliances included. Ceiling fans throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8143 E WHITTON Avenue have any available units?
8143 E WHITTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8143 E WHITTON Avenue have?
Some of 8143 E WHITTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8143 E WHITTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8143 E WHITTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.