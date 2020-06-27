All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:54 AM

8143 E CLARENDON Avenue

8143 East Clarendon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8143 East Clarendon Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Beautifully remodeled 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom rental house in Scottsdale Boasting 1,581 square feet of tastefully appointed living space.. Located minutes from Old Town and Camelback Mountain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8143 E CLARENDON Avenue have any available units?
8143 E CLARENDON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8143 E CLARENDON Avenue have?
Some of 8143 E CLARENDON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8143 E CLARENDON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8143 E CLARENDON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8143 E CLARENDON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8143 E CLARENDON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8143 E CLARENDON Avenue offer parking?
No, 8143 E CLARENDON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8143 E CLARENDON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8143 E CLARENDON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8143 E CLARENDON Avenue have a pool?
No, 8143 E CLARENDON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8143 E CLARENDON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8143 E CLARENDON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8143 E CLARENDON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8143 E CLARENDON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
