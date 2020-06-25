Rent Calculator
8111 E RITA Drive
8111 E RITA Drive
8111 East Rita Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
8111 East Rita Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8111 E RITA Drive have any available units?
8111 E RITA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8111 E RITA Drive have?
Some of 8111 E RITA Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8111 E RITA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8111 E RITA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8111 E RITA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8111 E RITA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 8111 E RITA Drive offer parking?
No, 8111 E RITA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8111 E RITA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8111 E RITA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8111 E RITA Drive have a pool?
No, 8111 E RITA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8111 E RITA Drive have accessible units?
No, 8111 E RITA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8111 E RITA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8111 E RITA Drive has units with dishwashers.
