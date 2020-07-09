All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8102 East Rita Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8102 East Rita Drive
Last updated October 30 2019 at 9:37 PM

8102 East Rita Drive

8102 East Rita Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8102 East Rita Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This is a beautiful home nestled in nice Scottsdale neighborhood. This home features an open floor plan with built-in shelves and updated finishes. The spacious kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and eating area. Nice size bedrooms with ceiling fans throughout. Master bath features separate tub and shower. Large enclosed backyard with covered patio, great for entertaining!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix .
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8102 East Rita Drive have any available units?
8102 East Rita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8102 East Rita Drive have?
Some of 8102 East Rita Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8102 East Rita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8102 East Rita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8102 East Rita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8102 East Rita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8102 East Rita Drive offer parking?
No, 8102 East Rita Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8102 East Rita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8102 East Rita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8102 East Rita Drive have a pool?
No, 8102 East Rita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8102 East Rita Drive have accessible units?
No, 8102 East Rita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8102 East Rita Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8102 East Rita Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College