8101 E DEL CUARZO Drive
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

8101 E DEL CUARZO Drive

8101 East Del Cuarzo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8101 East Del Cuarzo Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super cute remodeled family home in the highly sought after Vista De La Tierra neighborhood of McCormick Ranch. 1 level home --3 bdrm/2 bath--2 car garage. Huge green backyard! Cul-de-sac lot with super cute homes all around!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

