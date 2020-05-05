All apartments in Scottsdale
8089 E RITA Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 10:20 AM

8089 E RITA Drive

8089 East Rita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8089 East Rita Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
**Available 6/1** PRIME LOCATION just minutes from the Loop 101 Fwy, shopping, dining, golf & more! Neighborhood is adjacent to Scottsdale Sports Complex with soccer fields, walking paths & playground. This beautiful fully-remodeled home offers a light & bright open great room floor plan with 3 bedrooms PLUS DEN. Kitchen features quartz counters with glass backsplash, stainless appliances, upgraded cabinets & attached breakfast room. Large master suite includes a freestanding tub, separate tiled shower, quartz counters, dual sinks, vanity & walk-in closet. Easy-care wood-look tile, neutral paint & updated lighting throughout. Inside laundry room. Resort-style backyard offers a covered patio, sparkling fenced pool (landlord pays for pool service), grass, lemon tree & lush landscaping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8089 E RITA Drive have any available units?
8089 E RITA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8089 E RITA Drive have?
Some of 8089 E RITA Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8089 E RITA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8089 E RITA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8089 E RITA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8089 E RITA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8089 E RITA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8089 E RITA Drive does offer parking.
Does 8089 E RITA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8089 E RITA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8089 E RITA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8089 E RITA Drive has a pool.
Does 8089 E RITA Drive have accessible units?
No, 8089 E RITA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8089 E RITA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8089 E RITA Drive has units with dishwashers.
