8089 E RITA Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

**Available 6/1** PRIME LOCATION just minutes from the Loop 101 Fwy, shopping, dining, golf & more! Neighborhood is adjacent to Scottsdale Sports Complex with soccer fields, walking paths & playground. This beautiful fully-remodeled home offers a light & bright open great room floor plan with 3 bedrooms PLUS DEN. Kitchen features quartz counters with glass backsplash, stainless appliances, upgraded cabinets & attached breakfast room. Large master suite includes a freestanding tub, separate tiled shower, quartz counters, dual sinks, vanity & walk-in closet. Easy-care wood-look tile, neutral paint & updated lighting throughout. Inside laundry room. Resort-style backyard offers a covered patio, sparkling fenced pool (landlord pays for pool service), grass, lemon tree & lush landscaping!