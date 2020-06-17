8042 E WHISPERING WIND Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Availl short term May-Oct. This desert contemporary home sits on spacious lot with backyard mtn view. Open living area provides plenty of natural light with 11 ft high flat ceilings throughout. Enter through the dramatic vigas opening to floor to ceiling stone fireplace in living room that flows seamlessly into the chef's kitchen. Viking professional appliances,granite bar/island and custom cabinetry. Step outside to a finished covered patio and 60 ft lap pool with spa. Beautifully landscaped with combination of desert and tropical plants, and grass yard. A split master suite floor plan with hand scraped hardwood flooring in all bedrooms, Master includes a cozy stone fireplace, luxurious soaking tub, large walk-in closet. On the other side of the home are 3 bedrooms 2 full baths.