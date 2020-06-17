All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8042 E WHISPERING WIND Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8042 E WHISPERING WIND Drive
Last updated May 2 2020 at 6:07 AM

8042 E WHISPERING WIND Drive

8042 East Whispering Wind Drive · (480) 221-3127
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8042 East Whispering Wind Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Peak Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3196 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Availl short term May-Oct. This desert contemporary home sits on spacious lot with backyard mtn view. Open living area provides plenty of natural light with 11 ft high flat ceilings throughout. Enter through the dramatic vigas opening to floor to ceiling stone fireplace in living room that flows seamlessly into the chef's kitchen. Viking professional appliances,granite bar/island and custom cabinetry. Step outside to a finished covered patio and 60 ft lap pool with spa. Beautifully landscaped with combination of desert and tropical plants, and grass yard. A split master suite floor plan with hand scraped hardwood flooring in all bedrooms, Master includes a cozy stone fireplace, luxurious soaking tub, large walk-in closet. On the other side of the home are 3 bedrooms 2 full baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8042 E WHISPERING WIND Drive have any available units?
8042 E WHISPERING WIND Drive has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8042 E WHISPERING WIND Drive have?
Some of 8042 E WHISPERING WIND Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8042 E WHISPERING WIND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8042 E WHISPERING WIND Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8042 E WHISPERING WIND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8042 E WHISPERING WIND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8042 E WHISPERING WIND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8042 E WHISPERING WIND Drive does offer parking.
Does 8042 E WHISPERING WIND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8042 E WHISPERING WIND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8042 E WHISPERING WIND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8042 E WHISPERING WIND Drive has a pool.
Does 8042 E WHISPERING WIND Drive have accessible units?
No, 8042 E WHISPERING WIND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8042 E WHISPERING WIND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8042 E WHISPERING WIND Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8042 E WHISPERING WIND Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity