Scottsdale, AZ
8037 E GLENROSA Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8037 E GLENROSA Avenue

8037 East Glenrosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8037 East Glenrosa Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pet friendly
1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8037 E GLENROSA Avenue have any available units?
8037 E GLENROSA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8037 E GLENROSA Avenue have?
Some of 8037 E GLENROSA Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8037 E GLENROSA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8037 E GLENROSA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8037 E GLENROSA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8037 E GLENROSA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8037 E GLENROSA Avenue offer parking?
No, 8037 E GLENROSA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8037 E GLENROSA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8037 E GLENROSA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8037 E GLENROSA Avenue have a pool?
No, 8037 E GLENROSA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8037 E GLENROSA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8037 E GLENROSA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8037 E GLENROSA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8037 E GLENROSA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
