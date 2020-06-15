All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
7925 E CRESTWOOD Way
7925 E CRESTWOOD Way

7925 East Crestwood Way · No Longer Available
Location

7925 East Crestwood Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FABULOUS TOWNHOME IN THE HIGHLY DESIRED LAGUNA SAN JUAN COMMUNITY. IMMACULATE & SUPER CUTE, LIGHT & BRIGHT 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH TOWNHOME, 2 CAR GARAGE. IDEALLY LOCATED TO OLD TOWN SCOTTSDALE'S FINEST DINING, SHOPPING AND THE 101 FREEWAY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7925 E CRESTWOOD Way have any available units?
7925 E CRESTWOOD Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7925 E CRESTWOOD Way have?
Some of 7925 E CRESTWOOD Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7925 E CRESTWOOD Way currently offering any rent specials?
7925 E CRESTWOOD Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7925 E CRESTWOOD Way pet-friendly?
No, 7925 E CRESTWOOD Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7925 E CRESTWOOD Way offer parking?
Yes, 7925 E CRESTWOOD Way does offer parking.
Does 7925 E CRESTWOOD Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7925 E CRESTWOOD Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7925 E CRESTWOOD Way have a pool?
No, 7925 E CRESTWOOD Way does not have a pool.
Does 7925 E CRESTWOOD Way have accessible units?
No, 7925 E CRESTWOOD Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7925 E CRESTWOOD Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7925 E CRESTWOOD Way has units with dishwashers.
