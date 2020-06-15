FABULOUS TOWNHOME IN THE HIGHLY DESIRED LAGUNA SAN JUAN COMMUNITY. IMMACULATE & SUPER CUTE, LIGHT & BRIGHT 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH TOWNHOME, 2 CAR GARAGE. IDEALLY LOCATED TO OLD TOWN SCOTTSDALE'S FINEST DINING, SHOPPING AND THE 101 FREEWAY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7925 E CRESTWOOD Way have any available units?
7925 E CRESTWOOD Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7925 E CRESTWOOD Way have?
Some of 7925 E CRESTWOOD Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7925 E CRESTWOOD Way currently offering any rent specials?
7925 E CRESTWOOD Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.