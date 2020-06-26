All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:57 AM

7844 E VIA MARINA --

7844 East via Marina · No Longer Available
Location

7844 East via Marina, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Ignore DOM. New price and carpet as of 7/15. Highly sought after area. 55+ restriction Enjoy quiet walks or bike rides through lushly landscaped setting, conveniently located near all the wonderful attractions of McCormick and Gainey Ranch and the heart of Scottsdale. Spacious floor plan features beautifully remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets, appliances and island with granite counters. New carpet to be installed by early July. Large floor plan with living/dining combination, as well as cozy family room with fireplace just off the kitchen. Master bath has large, handicapped accessible walk-in shower. You'll love the greenbelt array from your entertainment sized patio.Exterior security shutters for out of town peace of mind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7844 E VIA MARINA -- have any available units?
7844 E VIA MARINA -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7844 E VIA MARINA -- have?
Some of 7844 E VIA MARINA --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7844 E VIA MARINA -- currently offering any rent specials?
7844 E VIA MARINA -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7844 E VIA MARINA -- pet-friendly?
No, 7844 E VIA MARINA -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7844 E VIA MARINA -- offer parking?
Yes, 7844 E VIA MARINA -- offers parking.
Does 7844 E VIA MARINA -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7844 E VIA MARINA -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7844 E VIA MARINA -- have a pool?
No, 7844 E VIA MARINA -- does not have a pool.
Does 7844 E VIA MARINA -- have accessible units?
Yes, 7844 E VIA MARINA -- has accessible units.
Does 7844 E VIA MARINA -- have units with dishwashers?
No, 7844 E VIA MARINA -- does not have units with dishwashers.
