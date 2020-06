7820 E CAMELBACK Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court

FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED, YOUR CHOICE ❤️ THIS UNIT HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REMODELED AND UP TO DATE, IT IS LOCATED IN THE COMMUNITY NEXT TO ALL OF THE AMENITIES. GOLF, TENNIS,3 HEATED POOLS, BBQ'S, SPA'S, ART ROOM, CERAMIC ROOM, HIS AND HERS GYM, WOODSHOP ROOM, LOUNGE WITH HAPPY HOURS, POOL TABLES, PING PONG, BUSINESS CENTER, ALL AMENITIES AND UTILITIES AND WIFI INCLUDED. FULLY FURNISHED BEAUTIFULLY, ONE BEDROOM AND AN OFFICE. JUST A FEW BLOCKS FROM OLD TOWN, YOU CAN WALK. WE ALSO HAVE A COMMUNITY BUS ON MONDAY,WEDNESDAY AND FRIDAY TO TAKE YOU SHOPPING. ALSO, HAVE A STOP OUT FRONT FOR FREE SCOTTDALE TROLLEY. PROPERTY AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1ST, 2019.