7820 E Camelback Rd Unit 407

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony cats allowed parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly gym parking pool sauna tennis court

Stunning 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Old Town Scottsdale! - This condo and community has everything you're looking for! When you enter this completely remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath home you're introduced with a spacious living room filled with natural light. The kitchen hosts new stainless steel appliances, stone countertop, and backsplash along with white cabinets.



This massive master bedroom suite offers a remodeled master bath and large closet. Patio off the living room has an expansive view of the lush green grounds. RESORT AMENITIES: UNDERGROUND PARKING, 24-HR MANNED GUARD GATE, 3 Heated Pools, Spas, Saunas, Workout Facilities, FREE GOLF, Private Lighted Tennis Courts, 2 Ponds, Library with Computers, Art Studio & More...



Available August 1st, 2020

Washers and Dryers are not allowed

12-month minimum lease

Birds & Cats permitted - NO DOGS



(RLNE5098198)