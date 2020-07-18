All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7820 E Camelback Rd Unit 407.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7820 E Camelback Rd Unit 407
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7820 E Camelback Rd Unit 407

7820 East Camelback Road · (480) 899-9010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Scottsdale Shadows
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7820 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Shadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7820 E Camelback Rd Unit 407 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
sauna
tennis court
Stunning 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Old Town Scottsdale! - This condo and community has everything you're looking for! When you enter this completely remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath home you're introduced with a spacious living room filled with natural light. The kitchen hosts new stainless steel appliances, stone countertop, and backsplash along with white cabinets.

This massive master bedroom suite offers a remodeled master bath and large closet. Patio off the living room has an expansive view of the lush green grounds. RESORT AMENITIES: UNDERGROUND PARKING, 24-HR MANNED GUARD GATE, 3 Heated Pools, Spas, Saunas, Workout Facilities, FREE GOLF, Private Lighted Tennis Courts, 2 Ponds, Library with Computers, Art Studio & More...

Available August 1st, 2020
Washers and Dryers are not allowed
12-month minimum lease
Birds & Cats permitted - NO DOGS

(RLNE5098198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7820 E Camelback Rd Unit 407 have any available units?
7820 E Camelback Rd Unit 407 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7820 E Camelback Rd Unit 407 have?
Some of 7820 E Camelback Rd Unit 407's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7820 E Camelback Rd Unit 407 currently offering any rent specials?
7820 E Camelback Rd Unit 407 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7820 E Camelback Rd Unit 407 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7820 E Camelback Rd Unit 407 is pet friendly.
Does 7820 E Camelback Rd Unit 407 offer parking?
Yes, 7820 E Camelback Rd Unit 407 offers parking.
Does 7820 E Camelback Rd Unit 407 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7820 E Camelback Rd Unit 407 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7820 E Camelback Rd Unit 407 have a pool?
Yes, 7820 E Camelback Rd Unit 407 has a pool.
Does 7820 E Camelback Rd Unit 407 have accessible units?
No, 7820 E Camelback Rd Unit 407 does not have accessible units.
Does 7820 E Camelback Rd Unit 407 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7820 E Camelback Rd Unit 407 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 7820 E Camelback Rd Unit 407?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity