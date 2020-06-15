All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7800 E Lincoln Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7800 E Lincoln Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

7800 E Lincoln Drive

7800 East Lincoln Drive · (480) 229-3455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7800 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1106 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1325 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ground level unit with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, new carpet, fireplace, private patio, one car garage and more. Special opportunity to be in the heart of Scottsdale near multipurpose trails, restaurants, shopping and freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7800 E Lincoln Drive have any available units?
7800 E Lincoln Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7800 E Lincoln Drive have?
Some of 7800 E Lincoln Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7800 E Lincoln Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7800 E Lincoln Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7800 E Lincoln Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7800 E Lincoln Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7800 E Lincoln Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7800 E Lincoln Drive does offer parking.
Does 7800 E Lincoln Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7800 E Lincoln Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7800 E Lincoln Drive have a pool?
No, 7800 E Lincoln Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7800 E Lincoln Drive have accessible units?
No, 7800 E Lincoln Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7800 E Lincoln Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7800 E Lincoln Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7800 E Lincoln Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity