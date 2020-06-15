7800 E Lincoln Drive

Ground level unit with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, new carpet, fireplace, private patio, one car garage and more. Special opportunity to be in the heart of Scottsdale near multipurpose trails, restaurants, shopping and freeway access.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
