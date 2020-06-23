All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7788 E OVERLOOK Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7788 E OVERLOOK Drive
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:54 PM

7788 E OVERLOOK Drive

7788 East Overlook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7788 East Overlook Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This property is available for a long term rental only, minimum one year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7788 E OVERLOOK Drive have any available units?
7788 E OVERLOOK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7788 E OVERLOOK Drive have?
Some of 7788 E OVERLOOK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7788 E OVERLOOK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7788 E OVERLOOK Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7788 E OVERLOOK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7788 E OVERLOOK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7788 E OVERLOOK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7788 E OVERLOOK Drive does offer parking.
Does 7788 E OVERLOOK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7788 E OVERLOOK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7788 E OVERLOOK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7788 E OVERLOOK Drive has a pool.
Does 7788 E OVERLOOK Drive have accessible units?
No, 7788 E OVERLOOK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7788 E OVERLOOK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7788 E OVERLOOK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College