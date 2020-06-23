Rent Calculator
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7788 E OVERLOOK Drive
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:54 PM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7788 E OVERLOOK Drive
7788 East Overlook Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
7788 East Overlook Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This property is available for a long term rental only, minimum one year lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7788 E OVERLOOK Drive have any available units?
7788 E OVERLOOK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7788 E OVERLOOK Drive have?
Some of 7788 E OVERLOOK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 7788 E OVERLOOK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7788 E OVERLOOK Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7788 E OVERLOOK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7788 E OVERLOOK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 7788 E OVERLOOK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7788 E OVERLOOK Drive does offer parking.
Does 7788 E OVERLOOK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7788 E OVERLOOK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7788 E OVERLOOK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7788 E OVERLOOK Drive has a pool.
Does 7788 E OVERLOOK Drive have accessible units?
No, 7788 E OVERLOOK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7788 E OVERLOOK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7788 E OVERLOOK Drive has units with dishwashers.
