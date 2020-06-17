7724 E Camelback Road

Amenities

THIS IS A FURNISHED RENTAL THAT IS AVAILABLE SEASONALLY, PRICE VARIES BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED!!! This home is also available as unfurnished for $2,350 per month! (January - April $4,995) (May, October - December $3,750) (June - September - $3,000) Beautiful single-level 2 Bed- 2 Bath Patio Home within walking distance of Old Town Scottsdale. This light and bright home offers a great room concept with a split floor plan that offers seclusion and privacy for both bedrooms. This property has an attached over-sized 2-car garage, with an amazing patio creating outdoor/indoor living/entertaining. Fully furnished with anything your heart desires. Enjoy community center w/ dog park area and community pool.