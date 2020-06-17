All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7724 E Camelback Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7724 E Camelback Road
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

7724 E Camelback Road

7724 East Camelback Road · (602) 370-3465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7724 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
garage
THIS IS A FURNISHED RENTAL THAT IS AVAILABLE SEASONALLY, PRICE VARIES BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED!!! This home is also available as unfurnished for $2,350 per month! (January - April $4,995) (May, October - December $3,750) (June - September - $3,000) Beautiful single-level 2 Bed- 2 Bath Patio Home within walking distance of Old Town Scottsdale. This light and bright home offers a great room concept with a split floor plan that offers seclusion and privacy for both bedrooms. This property has an attached over-sized 2-car garage, with an amazing patio creating outdoor/indoor living/entertaining. Fully furnished with anything your heart desires. Enjoy community center w/ dog park area and community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7724 E Camelback Road have any available units?
7724 E Camelback Road has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7724 E Camelback Road have?
Some of 7724 E Camelback Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7724 E Camelback Road currently offering any rent specials?
7724 E Camelback Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7724 E Camelback Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7724 E Camelback Road is pet friendly.
Does 7724 E Camelback Road offer parking?
Yes, 7724 E Camelback Road does offer parking.
Does 7724 E Camelback Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7724 E Camelback Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7724 E Camelback Road have a pool?
Yes, 7724 E Camelback Road has a pool.
Does 7724 E Camelback Road have accessible units?
No, 7724 E Camelback Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7724 E Camelback Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7724 E Camelback Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7724 E Camelback Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity