Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7718 N VIA DE CALMA --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7718 N VIA DE CALMA --
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7718 N VIA DE CALMA --
7718 North via De Fonda
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
7718 North via De Fonda, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
NICE 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH UNIT IN SANTA FE AT MCCORMICK RANCH. CONVENIENT & CENTRALIZED LOCATION. 1ST AND LAST MONTH'S RENT + ALL DEPOSITS AND FEES REQUIRED PRIOR TO MOVE-IN.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7718 N VIA DE CALMA -- have any available units?
7718 N VIA DE CALMA -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7718 N VIA DE CALMA -- have?
Some of 7718 N VIA DE CALMA --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7718 N VIA DE CALMA -- currently offering any rent specials?
7718 N VIA DE CALMA -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7718 N VIA DE CALMA -- pet-friendly?
No, 7718 N VIA DE CALMA -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 7718 N VIA DE CALMA -- offer parking?
No, 7718 N VIA DE CALMA -- does not offer parking.
Does 7718 N VIA DE CALMA -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7718 N VIA DE CALMA -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7718 N VIA DE CALMA -- have a pool?
No, 7718 N VIA DE CALMA -- does not have a pool.
Does 7718 N VIA DE CALMA -- have accessible units?
No, 7718 N VIA DE CALMA -- does not have accessible units.
Does 7718 N VIA DE CALMA -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7718 N VIA DE CALMA -- has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Similar Pages
Scottsdale 1 Bedrooms
Scottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly Apartments
Scottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Scottsdale
Dc Ranch
Scottsdale Ranch
Airpark
Paseo Village
Scottsdale Shadows
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College