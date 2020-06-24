7707 E SANTA CATALINA Drive

Amenities

Custom Built by Orig Owner this Stunning 4 Bd/4.5ba Home Offers Exquisite Finishes, Resort-Caliber So. Facing Backyard Nestled against Natural Wash on Acre w/Mtn Views in Highly Desirable N. Scottsdale Location. Inspired Granite Slab Sweeping Island Kitchen Features Viking 6-Burner Gas Top, 2 Warming Drawers, 2 Dishwashers, Sub-Zero & Dacor Ovens Open To Fabulous Great Room w/Wet Bar, Wine Cooler & Ice Maker. This Regal Residence Boasts Formal Liv Rm, Luxurious Pampered Master Retreat, Game Room, Office, 1000+ Bottle Wine Cellar, 2 Fireplaces, Rich Stacked Stone Accents, Travertine Flooring & Wired for Home Entertainment System Inside & Out. Unparalleled Outdoor Living w/Extended Flagstone Patios, Spa, Play Pool w/Deep End, Rock Waterfall, Slide, Sport Court, Avail Aprl 1- sept 30 2019