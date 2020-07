Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful end unit on the golf course with lake and mountain View's. Guard gated community in the heart of Scottsdale with NO stairs. Open floor plan vaulted ceilings, custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, wood tile flooring. Walking and biking trails, walk to resturants and shops. Close to Old Town, Fashion Square, Talking Stick and 101. NO PETS, No smoking