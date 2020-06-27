7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH

Amenities

internet access

Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath manufactured home next to Greenbelt and Lake Park, in a fantastic central location to Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe, in walking distance to everything! Mobile home is located in an All Ages Mobile Home Park next door to beautiful McKellips Lake Park, the Scottsdale Greenbelt and 14 mile bike path. Near to buses, golf courses, nightlife, casinos, hiking, shopping, parks, and many attractions Phoenix, Tempe, and Scottsdale have to offer. Free Tempe Orbit buses and Scottsdale trolley nearby. Tenant pays electric, cable, internet. Landlord pays water , sewer, trash, Hoa dues.