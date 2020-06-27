All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:30 AM

7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH

7660 E Mckellips Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7660 E Mckellips Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath manufactured home next to Greenbelt and Lake Park, in a fantastic central location to Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe, in walking distance to everything! Mobile home is located in an All Ages Mobile Home Park next door to beautiful McKellips Lake Park, the Scottsdale Greenbelt and 14 mile bike path. Near to buses, golf courses, nightlife, casinos, hiking, shopping, parks, and many attractions Phoenix, Tempe, and Scottsdale have to offer. Free Tempe Orbit buses and Scottsdale trolley nearby. Tenant pays electric, cable, internet. Landlord pays water , sewer, trash, Hoa dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH have any available units?
7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH currently offering any rent specials?
7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH pet-friendly?
No, 7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH offer parking?
No, 7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH does not offer parking.
Does 7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH have a pool?
No, 7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH does not have a pool.
Does 7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH have accessible units?
No, 7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH does not have accessible units.
Does 7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH have units with dishwashers?
No, 7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH have units with air conditioning?
No, 7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College