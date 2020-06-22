Rent Calculator
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7646 E Pleasant Run --
Last updated March 26 2020 at 4:56 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7646 E Pleasant Run --
7646 East Pleasant Run
·
No Longer Available
Location
7646 East Pleasant Run, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7646 E Pleasant Run -- have any available units?
7646 E Pleasant Run -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7646 E Pleasant Run -- have?
Some of 7646 E Pleasant Run --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7646 E Pleasant Run -- currently offering any rent specials?
7646 E Pleasant Run -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7646 E Pleasant Run -- pet-friendly?
No, 7646 E Pleasant Run -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 7646 E Pleasant Run -- offer parking?
Yes, 7646 E Pleasant Run -- does offer parking.
Does 7646 E Pleasant Run -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7646 E Pleasant Run -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7646 E Pleasant Run -- have a pool?
No, 7646 E Pleasant Run -- does not have a pool.
Does 7646 E Pleasant Run -- have accessible units?
No, 7646 E Pleasant Run -- does not have accessible units.
Does 7646 E Pleasant Run -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7646 E Pleasant Run -- has units with dishwashers.
