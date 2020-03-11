All apartments in Scottsdale
7625 E SAN FERNANDO Drive
Last updated May 25 2019 at 9:55 AM

7625 E SAN FERNANDO Drive

7625 East San Fernando Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7625 East San Fernando Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Former model home features soaring 20ft ceiling in the living area w/ many recent contemporary upgrades. Large wood-look tile thru-out downstairs. Kitchen has premium marble look quartz C-tops w/ 40'' dark cabs & upgraded SS appliances. Designer lighting thru-out, Nest Thermostats & Ring doorbell. Very clean w/ no pets, no shoes, new carpet upstairs. 2 separate balconies off Master & front guestroom. All rooms feature large walkin closets w/Jack&Jill bath. Master features a huge walk-in closet w/ large bath, separate tub/shower/toilet rooms. Yard features gas firepit & built-in BBQ w/ custom landscaping, inground jacuzzi & bistro lights. 2.5 car garage w/ built-in cabs & epoxy floors w/ service door to backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7625 E SAN FERNANDO Drive have any available units?
7625 E SAN FERNANDO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7625 E SAN FERNANDO Drive have?
Some of 7625 E SAN FERNANDO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7625 E SAN FERNANDO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7625 E SAN FERNANDO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7625 E SAN FERNANDO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7625 E SAN FERNANDO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7625 E SAN FERNANDO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7625 E SAN FERNANDO Drive offers parking.
Does 7625 E SAN FERNANDO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7625 E SAN FERNANDO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7625 E SAN FERNANDO Drive have a pool?
No, 7625 E SAN FERNANDO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7625 E SAN FERNANDO Drive have accessible units?
No, 7625 E SAN FERNANDO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7625 E SAN FERNANDO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7625 E SAN FERNANDO Drive has units with dishwashers.
