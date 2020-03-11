7625 E SAN FERNANDO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Former model home features soaring 20ft ceiling in the living area w/ many recent contemporary upgrades. Large wood-look tile thru-out downstairs. Kitchen has premium marble look quartz C-tops w/ 40'' dark cabs & upgraded SS appliances. Designer lighting thru-out, Nest Thermostats & Ring doorbell. Very clean w/ no pets, no shoes, new carpet upstairs. 2 separate balconies off Master & front guestroom. All rooms feature large walkin closets w/Jack&Jill bath. Master features a huge walk-in closet w/ large bath, separate tub/shower/toilet rooms. Yard features gas firepit & built-in BBQ w/ custom landscaping, inground jacuzzi & bistro lights. 2.5 car garage w/ built-in cabs & epoxy floors w/ service door to backyard