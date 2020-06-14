All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:38 AM

7609 E INDIAN BEND Road

7609 East Indian Bend Road · (602) 888-9099 ext. 11
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7609 East Indian Bend Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2015 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
elevator
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
internet access
Fully furnished 2BR, 2BA condo. Short term rental. Renovated condo on the 2nd floor w/ elevator access. Heated community pool. Comes with 2 bikes for biking around the Hayden Green Belt. Located across from the Silverado Golf Course. Seasonal Pricing - $2300.00 to $4500.00 a month + 1.75% rental tax. Includes Cable TV, High Speed WiFi Internet, W/S/G and Electric. Electric cap of $150.00 a month applies. Call for special Summer leasing prices. Cleaning Fee: $250.00, Damage Waiver: $59.00, Booking Fee 2.75%.TPT License #21311032

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7609 E INDIAN BEND Road have any available units?
7609 E INDIAN BEND Road has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7609 E INDIAN BEND Road have?
Some of 7609 E INDIAN BEND Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7609 E INDIAN BEND Road currently offering any rent specials?
7609 E INDIAN BEND Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7609 E INDIAN BEND Road pet-friendly?
No, 7609 E INDIAN BEND Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7609 E INDIAN BEND Road offer parking?
No, 7609 E INDIAN BEND Road does not offer parking.
Does 7609 E INDIAN BEND Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7609 E INDIAN BEND Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7609 E INDIAN BEND Road have a pool?
Yes, 7609 E INDIAN BEND Road has a pool.
Does 7609 E INDIAN BEND Road have accessible units?
No, 7609 E INDIAN BEND Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7609 E INDIAN BEND Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7609 E INDIAN BEND Road has units with dishwashers.
