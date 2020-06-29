All apartments in Scottsdale
7602 E SAN FERNANDO Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:54 PM

7602 E SAN FERNANDO Drive

7602 East San Fernando Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7602 East San Fernando Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Your search is over! This is your opportunity to RENT an amazing property now available on a corner lot in Scottsdale! Including a professional desert front landscaping. Freshly painted interior with farmhouse design. Complete with 3 bed, 2 bath, and living/dining area. This kitchen is a delight! Providing upgraded stainless steel appliances, centered island with breakfast bar, tiled back-splash, recessed/pendant lighting, and pantry. Take a look at this impeccable master bedroom with a private exit, fully remodeled master walk in shower and vanity. Enjoy the endless blue skies from this backyard comprised of a beautiful grassy landscaping and extended covered patio! This home is ready for you to move in, start packing your bags!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7602 E SAN FERNANDO Drive have any available units?
7602 E SAN FERNANDO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7602 E SAN FERNANDO Drive have?
Some of 7602 E SAN FERNANDO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7602 E SAN FERNANDO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7602 E SAN FERNANDO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7602 E SAN FERNANDO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7602 E SAN FERNANDO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7602 E SAN FERNANDO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7602 E SAN FERNANDO Drive offers parking.
Does 7602 E SAN FERNANDO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7602 E SAN FERNANDO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7602 E SAN FERNANDO Drive have a pool?
No, 7602 E SAN FERNANDO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7602 E SAN FERNANDO Drive have accessible units?
No, 7602 E SAN FERNANDO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7602 E SAN FERNANDO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7602 E SAN FERNANDO Drive has units with dishwashers.
