7602 E SAN FERNANDO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Your search is over! This is your opportunity to RENT an amazing property now available on a corner lot in Scottsdale! Including a professional desert front landscaping. Freshly painted interior with farmhouse design. Complete with 3 bed, 2 bath, and living/dining area. This kitchen is a delight! Providing upgraded stainless steel appliances, centered island with breakfast bar, tiled back-splash, recessed/pendant lighting, and pantry. Take a look at this impeccable master bedroom with a private exit, fully remodeled master walk in shower and vanity. Enjoy the endless blue skies from this backyard comprised of a beautiful grassy landscaping and extended covered patio! This home is ready for you to move in, start packing your bags!