Last updated July 1 2020

7530 East Earll Drive

7530 East Earll Drive · (623) 930-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7530 East Earll Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1137 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous condo with everything including perfect location. This small private community features security gates /controlled access. This home has Vaulted ceilings upgraded carpets in unit washer and dryer, upgraded kitchen appliances, 2 bedrooms with their own bath. Storage closets , fireplace and a close to the pool and fitness center, attached one car garage with a car charger built in, specifically for a Tesla, however, an adapter can be added to accommodate other vehicles.

*** Pets upon owner approval

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7530 East Earll Drive have any available units?
7530 East Earll Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7530 East Earll Drive have?
Some of 7530 East Earll Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7530 East Earll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7530 East Earll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7530 East Earll Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7530 East Earll Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7530 East Earll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7530 East Earll Drive offers parking.
Does 7530 East Earll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7530 East Earll Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7530 East Earll Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7530 East Earll Drive has a pool.
Does 7530 East Earll Drive have accessible units?
No, 7530 East Earll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7530 East Earll Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7530 East Earll Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
