7474 E Earll Dr Unit 207

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan furnished garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool 24hr maintenance

AVAILABLE NOW AT $1050 OR FULLY FURNISHED AT $1250! Stunning 1 bed/1 bath condo on the 2nd floor overlooking the pool. Complete remodel w/ new kitchen cabinets, Granite Counters, New Stainless Steel Samsung appliances, tile floors, and new carpet in bedrooms w/ access to the balcony. Even BRAND NEW Windows and Slider! Located in the heart of Scottsdale, walk to your favorite outings. Enjoy this as a primary or even a second home. Super affordable and inexpensive to

maintain!



Show: Lockbox ready

Pets: No Pets Allowed



$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.



APPLY TODAY!!!



To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face

and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text

message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can

send the code to and the date of your desired visit.