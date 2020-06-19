All apartments in Scottsdale
7474 E Earll Dr Unit 207

7474 East Earll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7474 East Earll Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
AVAILABLE NOW AT $1050 OR FULLY FURNISHED AT $1250! Stunning 1 bed/1 bath condo on the 2nd floor overlooking the pool. Complete remodel w/ new kitchen cabinets, Granite Counters, New Stainless Steel Samsung appliances, tile floors, and new carpet in bedrooms w/ access to the balcony. Even BRAND NEW Windows and Slider! Located in the heart of Scottsdale, walk to your favorite outings. Enjoy this as a primary or even a second home. Super affordable and inexpensive to
maintain!

Show: Lockbox ready
Pets: No Pets Allowed

$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.

APPLY TODAY!!!

To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face
and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text
message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can
send the code to and the date of your desired visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7474 E Earll Dr Unit 207 have any available units?
7474 E Earll Dr Unit 207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7474 E Earll Dr Unit 207 have?
Some of 7474 E Earll Dr Unit 207's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7474 E Earll Dr Unit 207 currently offering any rent specials?
7474 E Earll Dr Unit 207 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7474 E Earll Dr Unit 207 pet-friendly?
No, 7474 E Earll Dr Unit 207 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7474 E Earll Dr Unit 207 offer parking?
Yes, 7474 E Earll Dr Unit 207 does offer parking.
Does 7474 E Earll Dr Unit 207 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7474 E Earll Dr Unit 207 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7474 E Earll Dr Unit 207 have a pool?
Yes, 7474 E Earll Dr Unit 207 has a pool.
Does 7474 E Earll Dr Unit 207 have accessible units?
No, 7474 E Earll Dr Unit 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 7474 E Earll Dr Unit 207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7474 E Earll Dr Unit 207 does not have units with dishwashers.
