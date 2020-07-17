7419 E Thunderhawk Road

Amenities

Nearest Cross Streets are Thompson Peak Parkway and Scottsdale Road

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Sq Footage: 2,806

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on case by case basis, No smoking

----------------------------------------



No Application Fees! Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level Scottsdale home in Greyhawk Village. This home features large living spaces with family room with fireplace, separate living room w/ built in library, formal dining area and open floor plan. Wood and tile flooring throughout, upgraded window blinds and ceiling fans in each room. Open kitchen features Corian counter tops, large island, gas cook top, built-in microwave and oven, separate pantry, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master Suite with separate office area, direct access to the backyard, large walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. Backyard paradise with large flagstone patio, separate grass area, chiminea and fenced pebble tec pool w/ water feature. Three car garage w/ built-in cabinets.



No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one monthï¿½??s rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC.

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we donï¿½??t answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.