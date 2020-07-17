All apartments in Scottsdale
7419 E Thunderhawk Road

7419 East Thunderhawk Road · (480) 626-4062
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7419 East Thunderhawk Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,495

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2806 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Nearest Cross Streets are Thompson Peak Parkway and Scottsdale Road
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2.5
Sq Footage: 2,806
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on case by case basis, No smoking
----------------------------------------

No Application Fees! Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level Scottsdale home in Greyhawk Village. This home features large living spaces with family room with fireplace, separate living room w/ built in library, formal dining area and open floor plan. Wood and tile flooring throughout, upgraded window blinds and ceiling fans in each room. Open kitchen features Corian counter tops, large island, gas cook top, built-in microwave and oven, separate pantry, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master Suite with separate office area, direct access to the backyard, large walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. Backyard paradise with large flagstone patio, separate grass area, chiminea and fenced pebble tec pool w/ water feature. Three car garage w/ built-in cabinets.

No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one monthï¿½??s rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC.
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we donï¿½??t answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7419 E Thunderhawk Road have any available units?
7419 E Thunderhawk Road has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7419 E Thunderhawk Road have?
Some of 7419 E Thunderhawk Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7419 E Thunderhawk Road currently offering any rent specials?
7419 E Thunderhawk Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7419 E Thunderhawk Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7419 E Thunderhawk Road is pet friendly.
Does 7419 E Thunderhawk Road offer parking?
Yes, 7419 E Thunderhawk Road offers parking.
Does 7419 E Thunderhawk Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7419 E Thunderhawk Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7419 E Thunderhawk Road have a pool?
Yes, 7419 E Thunderhawk Road has a pool.
Does 7419 E Thunderhawk Road have accessible units?
No, 7419 E Thunderhawk Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7419 E Thunderhawk Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7419 E Thunderhawk Road has units with dishwashers.
