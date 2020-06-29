Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7415 E BEATRICE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7415 E BEATRICE Street
Last updated March 31 2020 at 6:37 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7415 E BEATRICE Street
7415 East Beatrice Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
7415 East Beatrice Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
New Papago Parkway
Amenities
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
South Scottsdale rental situated right between Old Town and Tempe. Three bedrooms and two baths with a one car garage ready for immediate move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7415 E BEATRICE Street have any available units?
7415 E BEATRICE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
Is 7415 E BEATRICE Street currently offering any rent specials?
7415 E BEATRICE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7415 E BEATRICE Street pet-friendly?
No, 7415 E BEATRICE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 7415 E BEATRICE Street offer parking?
Yes, 7415 E BEATRICE Street offers parking.
Does 7415 E BEATRICE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7415 E BEATRICE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7415 E BEATRICE Street have a pool?
No, 7415 E BEATRICE Street does not have a pool.
Does 7415 E BEATRICE Street have accessible units?
No, 7415 E BEATRICE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7415 E BEATRICE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7415 E BEATRICE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7415 E BEATRICE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7415 E BEATRICE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
92 Forty Scottsdale
9240 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Similar Pages
Scottsdale 1 Bedrooms
Scottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly Apartments
Scottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Scottsdale
Dc Ranch
Scottsdale Ranch
Airpark
Paseo Village
Scottsdale Shadows
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College