7400 East Gail Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Scottsdale Country Club
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
** BEAUTIFUL REMODELED TOWNHOME IN GAINEY RANCH ** FULLY FURNISHED ** END UNIT ** CORNER LOT ** 3 BEDROOMS ** 3-BATH ** GRANITE COUNTER TOPS ** STAINLESS APPLIANCES ** INDUCTION COOKTOP ** DOUBLE OWEN ** SUB ZERO FRIDGE ** FORMAL DINNING ROOM ** DRAMATIC HIGH CEILINGS ** LIGHT BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN ** MASTER SWEET HAS BALCONY ** PATIO HAS CANTERA STONE FOUNTAIN ** 2-CAR GARAGE ** GUARD GATED SECURITY ** LUXURY RESORT STYLE LIVING IN GAINEY RANCH IS THE BEST !! ESTATE CLUB HOUSE ** POOL/SPA ** FITNESS CENTER ** 7-TENNIS COURTS ** GOLF COURSE AND LAKE COMMUNITY ** CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPINGS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7400 E GAINEY CENTER Drive have any available units?
7400 E GAINEY CENTER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7400 E GAINEY CENTER Drive have?
Some of 7400 E GAINEY CENTER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7400 E GAINEY CENTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7400 E GAINEY CENTER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.