7400 E GAINEY CENTER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

** BEAUTIFUL REMODELED TOWNHOME IN GAINEY RANCH ** FULLY FURNISHED ** END UNIT ** CORNER LOT ** 3 BEDROOMS ** 3-BATH ** GRANITE COUNTER TOPS ** STAINLESS APPLIANCES ** INDUCTION COOKTOP ** DOUBLE OWEN ** SUB ZERO FRIDGE ** FORMAL DINNING ROOM ** DRAMATIC HIGH CEILINGS ** LIGHT BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN ** MASTER SWEET HAS BALCONY ** PATIO HAS CANTERA STONE FOUNTAIN ** 2-CAR GARAGE ** GUARD GATED SECURITY ** LUXURY RESORT STYLE LIVING IN GAINEY RANCH IS THE BEST !! ESTATE CLUB HOUSE ** POOL/SPA ** FITNESS CENTER ** 7-TENNIS COURTS ** GOLF COURSE AND LAKE COMMUNITY ** CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPINGS.