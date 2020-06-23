7393 E CAMINO DEL MONTE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

WOW,, absolutely stunning fully upgraded, spotless designer finished executive home. 3 beds, 2 baths.Split Master with amazing bathroom, double vanities, granite counters, huge walk in shower with rainfall shower head. Custom design walk in closet. Customized professionally designed entertainers patio with retractable awning, built in BBQ, granite counters ,paved stone flooring, built in TV. Home boast high vaulted ceilings, two tone designer paint. Crown moldings, plantation shutters. Fully equipped gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, built in oven, granite counters, counter lighting,skylight. Water '' H2O concepts system'' for entire home. Fireplace. Garage with built in cab's. Gated community, community pool/spa. Rent includes Pest control and Landscaping.