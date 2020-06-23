All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7393 E CAMINO DEL MONTE --

7393 E Camino del Monte · No Longer Available
Location

7393 E Camino del Monte, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
WOW,, absolutely stunning fully upgraded, spotless designer finished executive home. 3 beds, 2 baths.Split Master with amazing bathroom, double vanities, granite counters, huge walk in shower with rainfall shower head. Custom design walk in closet. Customized professionally designed entertainers patio with retractable awning, built in BBQ, granite counters ,paved stone flooring, built in TV. Home boast high vaulted ceilings, two tone designer paint. Crown moldings, plantation shutters. Fully equipped gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, built in oven, granite counters, counter lighting,skylight. Water '' H2O concepts system'' for entire home. Fireplace. Garage with built in cab's. Gated community, community pool/spa. Rent includes Pest control and Landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7393 E CAMINO DEL MONTE -- have any available units?
7393 E CAMINO DEL MONTE -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7393 E CAMINO DEL MONTE -- have?
Some of 7393 E CAMINO DEL MONTE --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7393 E CAMINO DEL MONTE -- currently offering any rent specials?
7393 E CAMINO DEL MONTE -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7393 E CAMINO DEL MONTE -- pet-friendly?
No, 7393 E CAMINO DEL MONTE -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7393 E CAMINO DEL MONTE -- offer parking?
Yes, 7393 E CAMINO DEL MONTE -- does offer parking.
Does 7393 E CAMINO DEL MONTE -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7393 E CAMINO DEL MONTE -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7393 E CAMINO DEL MONTE -- have a pool?
Yes, 7393 E CAMINO DEL MONTE -- has a pool.
Does 7393 E CAMINO DEL MONTE -- have accessible units?
No, 7393 E CAMINO DEL MONTE -- does not have accessible units.
Does 7393 E CAMINO DEL MONTE -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7393 E CAMINO DEL MONTE -- has units with dishwashers.
