7387 E Vaquero Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:15 AM
7387 E Vaquero Drive
7387 East Vaquero Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7387 East Vaquero Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This is the largest floor plan in Gainey Village. Private heated pool and spa. Professionally decorated. Three bedrooms plus an office appropriately arranged with cabinetry and document storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7387 E Vaquero Drive have any available units?
7387 E Vaquero Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7387 E Vaquero Drive have?
Some of 7387 E Vaquero Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7387 E Vaquero Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7387 E Vaquero Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7387 E Vaquero Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7387 E Vaquero Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 7387 E Vaquero Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7387 E Vaquero Drive does offer parking.
Does 7387 E Vaquero Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7387 E Vaquero Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7387 E Vaquero Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7387 E Vaquero Drive has a pool.
Does 7387 E Vaquero Drive have accessible units?
No, 7387 E Vaquero Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7387 E Vaquero Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7387 E Vaquero Drive has units with dishwashers.
