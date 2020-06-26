All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:27 PM

7351 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive

7351 E Casitas Del Rio Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7351 E Casitas Del Rio Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Brand New build Mcdowell Model at Pinnacle Silverstone. This heavily upgraded home features great room on main, fully opening siding glass doors onto private landscaped patio, travertine tile and garden. Kitchen features large island, SS GE Cafe Series appliances, 5 burner gas top, microwave, and wall mount oven. Second story features 3 bedrooms plus bonus ares. Roof top patio has stunning city light and mountain vistas... call today for your private showing. Community ammenties include awesome pool and Spa, workout room, ramada and community gas grills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

