7351 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Brand New build Mcdowell Model at Pinnacle Silverstone. This heavily upgraded home features great room on main, fully opening siding glass doors onto private landscaped patio, travertine tile and garden. Kitchen features large island, SS GE Cafe Series appliances, 5 burner gas top, microwave, and wall mount oven. Second story features 3 bedrooms plus bonus ares. Roof top patio has stunning city light and mountain vistas... call today for your private showing. Community ammenties include awesome pool and Spa, workout room, ramada and community gas grills.