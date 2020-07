7348 N VIA CAMELLO DEL NORTE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

FURNISHED UNIT. WONDERFUL LOCATION WITH NORTH FACING BALCONY LOOKING OUT TO THE MCCORMICK RANCH GOLF COURSE. CENTRALLY LOCATED IN THE HEART OF MCCORMICK RANCH. VAULTED CEILINGS WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHTING, FIREPLACE, REMODELED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS, LARGE 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, MULTIPLE COMMUNITY POOLS AND A CLUB HOUSE, LIBRARY AND EXERCISE ROOM, CLOSE TO AMENITIES SUCH AS SHOPPING, DINING, BIKE PATHS...ALL THIS ADDS TO THE FABULOUS LOCATION OF THIS GREAT PROPERTY!! OFF-SEASON RATE DOES NOT INCLUDE UTILITIES.