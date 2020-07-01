All apartments in Scottsdale
7337 E. OAK STREET

7337 East Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

7337 East Oak Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
7337 E. OAK STREET Available 04/01/20 FULL REMODELED - KITCHEN WITH NEW CABINETS & BUILT-IN APPLIANCES..ETC. - 3 Bedrooms- master with Cedar walk-in closet
2 Bathrooms
Remodeled kitchen with refrigerator & microwave
Living room
Family room
Dining area
Laundry room with washer & dryer
Pool (includes monthly service)
Covered patio
Double carport

Larry Adams broker/owner
NewTrac Realty
602.819.2838

(RLNE1843689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7337 E. OAK STREET have any available units?
7337 E. OAK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7337 E. OAK STREET have?
Some of 7337 E. OAK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7337 E. OAK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7337 E. OAK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7337 E. OAK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7337 E. OAK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7337 E. OAK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7337 E. OAK STREET offers parking.
Does 7337 E. OAK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7337 E. OAK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7337 E. OAK STREET have a pool?
Yes, 7337 E. OAK STREET has a pool.
Does 7337 E. OAK STREET have accessible units?
No, 7337 E. OAK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7337 E. OAK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7337 E. OAK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

