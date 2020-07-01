7337 E. OAK STREET Available 04/01/20 FULL REMODELED - KITCHEN WITH NEW CABINETS & BUILT-IN APPLIANCES..ETC. - 3 Bedrooms- master with Cedar walk-in closet 2 Bathrooms Remodeled kitchen with refrigerator & microwave Living room Family room Dining area Laundry room with washer & dryer Pool (includes monthly service) Covered patio Double carport
Larry Adams broker/owner NewTrac Realty 602.819.2838
(RLNE1843689)
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
