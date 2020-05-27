All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7325 East Belleview Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7325 East Belleview Street - 1
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:03 AM

7325 East Belleview Street - 1

7325 East Belleview Street · (480) 534-8068
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7325 East Belleview Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
New Papago Parkway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
NEWLY RENOVATED! 20 unit townhome community with serene fountain courtyard, trees and beautiful flowers. Perfect location in South Scottsdale -Walking distance to Skysong, just minutes from the 101 Freeway, and ASU. Completely remodeled - be the first to enjoy dual pane windows, granite slab counter tops, custom cabinets, modern tile flooring, in unit washer/dryer, new paint, light fixtures and much more. Each home has its own private back yard. Perfect for the students, business professionals or families. Quiet community pool to cool off in the summer with endless shade in the courtyard and BBQ area. Hurry, they won't last long. Please call our office to schedule a showing at 480.534.8068
NEWLY RENOVATED! 20 unit townhome community with serene fountain courtyard, trees and beautiful flowers. Perfect location in South Scottsdale -Walking distance to Skysong, just minutes from the 101 Freeway, and ASU. Completely remodeled - be the first to enjoy dual pane windows, granite slab counter tops, custom cabinets, modern tile flooring, in unit washer/dryer, new paint, light fixtures and much more. Each home has its own private back yard. Perfect for the students, business professionals or families. Quiet community pool to cool off in the summer with endless shade in the courtyard and BBQ area. Hurry, they won't last long.

Please call our office to schedule a showing at 480.534.8068

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7325 East Belleview Street - 1 have any available units?
7325 East Belleview Street - 1 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7325 East Belleview Street - 1 have?
Some of 7325 East Belleview Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7325 East Belleview Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7325 East Belleview Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7325 East Belleview Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7325 East Belleview Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 7325 East Belleview Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 7325 East Belleview Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 7325 East Belleview Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7325 East Belleview Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7325 East Belleview Street - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 7325 East Belleview Street - 1 has a pool.
Does 7325 East Belleview Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 7325 East Belleview Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7325 East Belleview Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7325 East Belleview Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7325 East Belleview Street - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Eclipse
1401 North Granite Reef Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity