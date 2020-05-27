7325 East Belleview Street - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

NEWLY RENOVATED! 20 unit townhome community with serene fountain courtyard, trees and beautiful flowers. Perfect location in South Scottsdale -Walking distance to Skysong, just minutes from the 101 Freeway, and ASU. Completely remodeled - be the first to enjoy dual pane windows, granite slab counter tops, custom cabinets, modern tile flooring, in unit washer/dryer, new paint, light fixtures and much more. Each home has its own private back yard. Perfect for the students, business professionals or families. Quiet community pool to cool off in the summer with endless shade in the courtyard and BBQ area. Hurry, they won't last long. Please call our office to schedule a showing at 480.534.8068

Please call our office to schedule a showing at 480.534.8068