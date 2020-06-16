All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:00 PM

7300 E Minnezona Avenue

7300 East Minnezona Avenue · (480) 203-6949
Location

7300 East Minnezona Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1002 · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1451 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Shelter in place in style !! The unit is beautifully decorated, has an incredible location in the Entertainment District of Scottsdale, and offers all the high end amenities you'd expect from a cool, trendy getaway. Be the first to staying in one of these units and discover what a gem it really is. Generous living spaces with a fantastic wrap around porch, perfect kitchen and dining space for your group to enjoy. On the first two floors are 3 perfectly decorated bedrooms, two of which could serve as master bedrooms.Walk along the canal, experience living downtown Scottsdale and easy access to 101 make this a vibrant place to live and work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7300 E Minnezona Avenue have any available units?
7300 E Minnezona Avenue has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7300 E Minnezona Avenue have?
Some of 7300 E Minnezona Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7300 E Minnezona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7300 E Minnezona Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7300 E Minnezona Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7300 E Minnezona Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7300 E Minnezona Avenue offer parking?
No, 7300 E Minnezona Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7300 E Minnezona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7300 E Minnezona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7300 E Minnezona Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7300 E Minnezona Avenue has a pool.
Does 7300 E Minnezona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7300 E Minnezona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7300 E Minnezona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7300 E Minnezona Avenue has units with dishwashers.
