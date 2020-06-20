7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 20

Amenities

This is one of the most highly sought-after sub-divisions in Old Town Scottsdale! Quiet neighborhood with a short walking distance to the Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall, Waterfront and fine dining, and Old Town's incredible entertainment district! This 1145 square foot, 2 BR/2.5 BA townhouse features 2 master bedrooms both with en suite bathrooms, appliances, beautifully renovated master bathrooms, inside washer/dryer, newer windows and sliding glass patio door where you can enjoy those cool mornings and evenings on your backyard patio! This unit also has a community pool heated during the winter months, 1 assigned covered carport, and easy canal access for walking, running, and biking! Non-smoking. No pets allowed. Tenant pays for all utilities. Please contact me to preview. Gordon Carll 480-779-4914