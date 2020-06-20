All apartments in Scottsdale
7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 20

7290 E Rancho Vista Dr · (480) 779-4914
Location

7290 E Rancho Vista Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
This is one of the most highly sought-after sub-divisions in Old Town Scottsdale! Quiet neighborhood with a short walking distance to the Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall, Waterfront and fine dining, and Old Town's incredible entertainment district! This 1145 square foot, 2 BR/2.5 BA townhouse features 2 master bedrooms both with en suite bathrooms, appliances, beautifully renovated master bathrooms, inside washer/dryer, newer windows and sliding glass patio door where you can enjoy those cool mornings and evenings on your backyard patio! This unit also has a community pool heated during the winter months, 1 assigned covered carport, and easy canal access for walking, running, and biking! Non-smoking. No pets allowed. Tenant pays for all utilities. Please contact me to preview. Gordon Carll 480-779-4914

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 20 have any available units?
7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 20 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 20 have?
Some of 7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 20's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 20 currently offering any rent specials?
7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 20 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 20 pet-friendly?
No, 7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 20 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 20 offer parking?
Yes, 7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 20 does offer parking.
Does 7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 20 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 20 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 20 have a pool?
Yes, 7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 20 has a pool.
Does 7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 20 have accessible units?
No, 7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 20 does not have accessible units.
Does 7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 20 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 20 does not have units with dishwashers.
