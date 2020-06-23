7265 E DEL ACERO Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Fabulous & New Fully Furnished Gainey Location! Welcome to 3 bedrooms (1 King master suite on First Floor -1 King master suite Upstairs - 1 Queen), 3 full baths, half bath, walk-in closets, beautifully furnished & appointed home, new carpeting, custom paint, vaulted ceilings, custom shutters thru out. Lovely warm cozy gas fireplace in living room, wine cooler, abundance of natural light. Walk to shops & many of Scottsdale's fine restaurants, hotels, relax/swim at Community heated pool/spa. Hi Speed WI/FI. 5 flat screen TV's. Amenities abound. Guard gated community. Close to the 101. Enjoy comfort, best of gated Scottsdale location, home providing the ultimate in privacy and comfort.