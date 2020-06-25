Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7249 E BLACK ROCK Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7249 E BLACK ROCK Road
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:06 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7249 E BLACK ROCK Road
7249 East Black Rock Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
7249 East Black Rock Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful home in the sought after Los Portones community. Gated pool, patio for entertaining. Quiet street
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7249 E BLACK ROCK Road have any available units?
7249 E BLACK ROCK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7249 E BLACK ROCK Road have?
Some of 7249 E BLACK ROCK Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7249 E BLACK ROCK Road currently offering any rent specials?
7249 E BLACK ROCK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7249 E BLACK ROCK Road pet-friendly?
No, 7249 E BLACK ROCK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 7249 E BLACK ROCK Road offer parking?
No, 7249 E BLACK ROCK Road does not offer parking.
Does 7249 E BLACK ROCK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7249 E BLACK ROCK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7249 E BLACK ROCK Road have a pool?
Yes, 7249 E BLACK ROCK Road has a pool.
Does 7249 E BLACK ROCK Road have accessible units?
No, 7249 E BLACK ROCK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7249 E BLACK ROCK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7249 E BLACK ROCK Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Similar Pages
Scottsdale 1 Bedrooms
Scottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly Apartments
Scottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Scottsdale
Dc Ranch
Scottsdale Ranch
Airpark
Paseo Village
Scottsdale Shadows
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College