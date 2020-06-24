7243 E CACTUS WREN Road

Amenities

Modern comforts await in this contemporary stunner. Newly remodeled and located just steps from everything, this fully furnished Scottsdale rental is the perfect location for your family. Clean lines and an open floor plan create a light-filled, welcoming space. Enjoy the relaxing backyard, abundant livingarea, and chef's kitchen for entertaining family and friends alike. And when you want to get out, you'll be in the center of it all, within walking distance of McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park as well as numerous eateries and shopping. You can even walk to AJ's for a morning paper and Starbucks for coffee! Plus, the kids will be in one of the best school districts in the state.