Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7220 E MARY SHARON Drive
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:39 PM

7220 E MARY SHARON Drive

7220 East Mary Sharon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7220 East Mary Sharon Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Lone Mountain Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Over sized entertaining front patio courtyard is enjoyed in this 2 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom townhouse. Well maintained with an attached garage with lots of extra parking. Very private small community enjoying a community pool and Hot Tub. Low maintenance easy living in a prestigious north Scottsdale location. You won't be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

