7220 East Mary Sharon Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85266 Lone Mountain Vista
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Over sized entertaining front patio courtyard is enjoyed in this 2 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom townhouse. Well maintained with an attached garage with lots of extra parking. Very private small community enjoying a community pool and Hot Tub. Low maintenance easy living in a prestigious north Scottsdale location. You won't be disappointed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7220 E MARY SHARON Drive have any available units?
7220 E MARY SHARON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7220 E MARY SHARON Drive have?
Some of 7220 E MARY SHARON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7220 E MARY SHARON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7220 E MARY SHARON Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.