7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court concierge elevator gym parking pool racquetball court hot tub media room sauna

BEAUTIFUL DESIGNER PENTHOUSE! Gorgeous, Professionally & Newly Decorated, Designer Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Penthouse, With Huge Balcony, Floor-To-Ceiling Glass, 2 Parking Spaces, Fantastic Views, Open Floor Plan, And Superior Finishes. Features Include A Gourmet Kitchen, Marble Counter Tops, Marble And Carpeted Floors, Fine Cabinetry And Very Large Outdoor Entertaining Area. Amenities Include A State Of The Art Fitness Center, Indoor Heated Pool And Spa, Basketball And Racquetball Courts, And Mens And Womens Locker Rooms With Steam Rooms. Concierge Service Is Available, And The Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall, Old Town Scottsdale, Restaurants, Theaters, And Much More Are All Within Walking Distance.