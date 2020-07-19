All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive

7151 E Rancho Vista · No Longer Available
Location

7151 E Rancho Vista, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
media room
sauna
BEAUTIFUL DESIGNER PENTHOUSE! Gorgeous, Professionally & Newly Decorated, Designer Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Penthouse, With Huge Balcony, Floor-To-Ceiling Glass, 2 Parking Spaces, Fantastic Views, Open Floor Plan, And Superior Finishes. Features Include A Gourmet Kitchen, Marble Counter Tops, Marble And Carpeted Floors, Fine Cabinetry And Very Large Outdoor Entertaining Area. Amenities Include A State Of The Art Fitness Center, Indoor Heated Pool And Spa, Basketball And Racquetball Courts, And Mens And Womens Locker Rooms With Steam Rooms. Concierge Service Is Available, And The Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall, Old Town Scottsdale, Restaurants, Theaters, And Much More Are All Within Walking Distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have any available units?
7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have?
Some of 7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive offers parking.
Does 7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive has a pool.
Does 7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
