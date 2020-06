7147 E RANCHO VISTA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court concierge elevator gym pool racquetball court hot tub media room sauna

ENJOY THIS BEAUTIFUL, PROFESSIONALLY DECORATED & FURNISHED, EXTERIOR FACING 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH CORNER UNIT, WITH EXTRA WINDOWS, AND WONDERFUL VIEWS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, AND SUPERIOR FINISHES. FEATURES INCLUDE A GOURMET KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WOOD, MARBLE AND CARPETED FLOORS, FINE CABINETRY AND VERY LARGE OUTDOOR BALCONY. AMENITIES INCLUDE A STATE OF THE ART FITNESS CENTER, INDOOR HEATED POOL AND SPA, BASKETBALL AND RACQUETBALL COURTS, AND MENS AND WOMENS LOCKER ROOMS WITH STEAM ROOMS. CONCIERGE SERVICE IS AVAILABLE, AND THE SCOTTSDALE FASHION SQUARE MALL, OLD TOWN SCOTTSDALE, RESTAURANTS, THEATERS, AND MUCH MORE ARE ALL WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE.